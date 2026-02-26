Iran regime 'about to collapse,' Prince Reza Pahlavi says as economic crisis deepens

Iran's ruling regime is facing what opposition leader Prince Reza Pahlavi describes as its most vulnerable moment as economic pressure and anti-regime demonstrations continue across the country.

Pahlavi, the former crown prince and a leading voice of the democratic opposition, joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to argue that financial sanctions are compounding internal unrest and weakening Tehran's grip on power.

"Clearly, the regime that is on its last leg and about to collapse would ... be even more a challenge as a result of economic sanctions, and it would precipitate its downfall," he said, describing a government he believes is running out of options.

He framed the current moment as a decisive turning point.

"This is a moment in time where the circumstances are the most favorable for this to happen," Pahlavi said, adding that he doubts Tehran will change course voluntarily.

"I doubt that this regime will ever come clean. It has always been this disingenuous and dishonest," he said.

Pahlavi's strategy hinges on what he calls "maximum support for the people parallel to maximum pressure on the regime," a combination he says would trigger "maximum defections from the regime elements to the people" and a smooth post-collapse transition. He argued that momentum inside the country has reached a critical threshold.

"The Iranians are unified today more than ever in understanding how pivotal, how critical it is for this regime to no longer be in place," Pahlavi said.

Beyond the immediate political crisis, Pahlavi is pitching what he calls the "Iran Prosperity Project," a post-regime roadmap aimed at rebuilding the economy and reopening Iran to Western investment.

"We anticipate that, as a result of a fundamental change in Iran, this will probably represent an over $1 trillion worth of revenue to the American market in the span of the first ten, 15 years," he said.

Framing the stakes as both economic and geopolitical, Pahlavi urged Western leaders to rethink their approach.

"Your best bet is to trust the Iranian people and not trust more this regime," he said, arguing that the outcome of this moment will determine whether Iran remains aligned with authoritarian powers or pivots toward a secular democratic future.

Pahlavi argues that now is not the time to give Tehran another opportunity to survive.

"Just push the regime over the cliff, because it's on its way down, and not throw it yet again another lifeline," he said.