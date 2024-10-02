Port strike: How much does the union boss leading the charge make?

The outspoken union leader behind gridlock at America's East and Gulf Coast ports took home more than $900,000 last year, between a combined $728,000 salary from the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and another $173,000 from ILA Local 1804-1 in North Bergen, New Jersey, data shows.

ILA President Harold J. Daggett remains at the center of discussion over the port strike that threatens to wound the U.S. economy with shortages and price hikes if not resolved soon.

Gridlocked with the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) after a six-year-long contract expired at midnight Tuesday, the thousands of ILA dockworkers launched the union's first strike in nearly 50 years.

Their terms to reach an agreement are protection from port automation to prevent potential job loss and increased compensation.

Daggett, who was elected president of the ILA in 2011, is now serving his fourth four-year term after working more than 60 years in the industry.

Speaking to FOX Business' Lydia Hu on Tuesday, he doubled down on his demands on behalf of the laborers he represents.

"It's long overdue," he said of the strike.

"Things were rough back then [in 1977]. We went on strike for $0.80. The companies only made like 5 to $10 million, but since COVID and before COVID 'til now, they're making billions and billions of dollars. It's a whole different story, but they don't want to share it. They'd rather see a fully automated terminal right here on the East Coast so they can make more money. They're money crazy," he added.

He emphasized the union is fighting for jurisdiction, health, wages and more.

Daggett was also named president emeritus of the ILA Local 1804-1, where he served as president for 14 years before stepping down in 2011, and from which he still receives a salary.

