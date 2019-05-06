Piscopo: Adam Sandler, 'SNL' Trump roast was fair and balanced

Adam Sandler "crushed it" during his return to “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) 24 years after leaving the show, longtime actor, comedian and SNL alum Joe Piscopo said.

“It was like we all went to school,” Piscopo told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

“When he went up there … his opening was great and he did some self-deprecatory … humor and he was so funny about it, you know, saying, I haven't been here and he got fired from SNL, he said. I even know he got fired from SNL, but ... you know what was great about it? It was comedy as it should be. It was SNL as it should be. They did what they do best and that was be funny.”

During the show, Sandler re-enacted his Opera Man character to parody the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates and President Trump.

"Trumpa, dumpa, Trumpa, dumpa," Sandler sang. "I make-a the wall, I play-a the golf, and they take-a the fall."

“That was very funny,” said Piscopo, “but don’t forget he took a shot at the Democrats, too, of all the 2020 candidates running for president on the Democratic side, but it was fair and it was really kind of balanced. They always have to take that obligatory hit at the president.”

Sandler also paid an emotional tribute to his friend and former cast member Chris Farley, who died of a drug overdose, at the end of the show. Piscopo said it was “heartwarming” and “everything SNL should be.”

“I have to tell you, so, I would be in like Los Angeles and I go to church, I'm a church-going guy, you know, and I swear to goodness gracious he said in the song, he said, I would, no matter how hard, how hard Chris Farley rocked and partied the night before, he always made Sunday mass,” said Piscopo.

“And sure enough I would be there in Los Angeles and I would see Chris Farley. He was disheveled. God rest his brilliant soul and it would be walking back from the altar after communion. He was there. This was a sweet guy.”

