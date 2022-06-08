Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media

Peter Schiff: We're nowhere near peak inflation

Schiff explains inflation will get much worse

close
Peter Schiff explains how the Federal Reserve should respond to record-high inflation on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

The Fed needs to raise rates 'a lot more': Peter Schiff

Peter Schiff explains how the Federal Reserve should respond to record-high inflation on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Euro Pacific Capital chief economist and strategist Peter Schiff explained how the Federal Reserve should respond to inflation Wednesday on "The Claman Countdown." 

PETER SCHIFF: They have to raise rates a lot more than they've raised them and a lot more than they're contemplating. The rates hikes that they're talking about are too little, too late to do anything about inflation, but more particular, the government needs to dramatically reduce government spending. 

YELLEN CALLS ELEVATED INFLATION 'UNACCEPTABLE,' BUT OFFERS FEW SOLUTIONS TO COOL PRICES 

We need to see big cuts in middle-class entitlements, or we need major tax increases not on the rich, because that will reduce investment. We don't want to do that. We need more supply. We need less demand. So, they have to increase taxes on the middle class, either raise the payroll tax or maybe introduce a national value added tax or a sales tax. I would prefer spending cuts, but if they don't do one of those two things, inflation is not going to go away. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP  

Inflation is going to get much worse. We're nowhere near peak inflation. This inflation is just getting started. I mean, we've had it for a long time in financial assets, but now it's finally moved into consumer goods and it's got a long way to go. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:  

close
 Andrew Brenner and Peter Schiff provide insight on the Federal Reserve and inflation on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Does the Federal Reserve need to raise rates to tamp down inflation?

 Andrew Brenner and Peter Schiff provide insight on the Federal Reserve and inflation on 'The Claman Countdown.'