Peter Schiff: We're nowhere near peak inflation

Euro Pacific Capital chief economist and strategist Peter Schiff explained how the Federal Reserve should respond to inflation Wednesday on " The Claman Countdown ."

PETER SCHIFF: They have to raise rates a lot more than they've raised them and a lot more than they're contemplating. The rates hikes that they're talking about are too little, too late to do anything about inflation, but more particular, the government needs to dramatically reduce government spending.

YELLEN CALLS ELEVATED INFLATION 'UNACCEPTABLE,' BUT OFFERS FEW SOLUTIONS TO COOL PRICES

We need to see big cuts in middle-class entitlements, or we need major tax increases not on the rich, because that will reduce investment. We don't want to do that. We need more supply. We need less demand. So, they have to increase taxes on the middle class, either raise the payroll tax or maybe introduce a national value added tax or a sales tax. I would prefer spending cuts , but if they don't do one of those two things, inflation is not going to go away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Inflation is going to get much worse . We're nowhere near peak inflation. This inflation is just getting started. I mean, we've had it for a long time in financial assets, but now it's finally moved into consumer goods and it's got a long way to go.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: