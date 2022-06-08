US has unleashed a ‘monster’ with inflation, says Sen. Mike Braun

During an interview on "Varney & Co." Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind., said the U.S. has unleashed a "monster" with inflation, and shared the report card he put together for President Biden.



SEN. MIKE BRAUN: Diesel fuel is what moves the transport around the country. I ran a logistics and distribution company for 37 years and our diesel bill, I check with my kids each week when I go back, who now run the company with a good young executive team. Unbelievable how much that has gone up. Also, when you're looking at what's happening on the street we're running into, and many businesses, where this whole sugar high of the economy is about to end. So a lot of businesses are seeing months now that aren't as good as what we had a year ago, and that's just the beginning of it.

When you look at the report card that I put together for Biden, when it comes to inflation, gas prices, immigration. F, F, F, F, F down the line. This is just going to be part of what we're dealing with. And most of it has still not hit the street. It's all ahead of us. We've unleashed a monster with inflation. We're shutting down our energy independence. We're paying the price for it now.

ECONOMY WILL ‘TURN FOR THE WORSE,' WARNS FORMER EY GLOBAL CHAIRMAN AND CEO

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: