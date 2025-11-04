Palantir CEO claims company is first to be 'completely anti-woke,' backs Trump admin's bombing of drug boats

Palantir CEO Alex Karp argued during an earnings call Monday that the tech giant is the "first company to be completely anti-woke" and voiced support for the Trump administration's military strikes against suspected drug-smuggling boats.

According to Business Insider, the CEO tied Palantir's success to its mission of helping everyday Americans, who he argued often get "screwed" by policies such as open borders that directly affect their lives.

Karp praised Palantir employees as advocates for free speech and for "fighting for the right side of what should work in this country — meritocracy, lethal technology." He argued those values have enabled the company to "give normal Americans venture-quality results."

Moving into more political territory, Karp touched upon some of the work Palantir has done alongside the United States government, including supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in its operations.

"We power ICE," he said. "We've supported Israel. OK, these are very controversial. I don't know why this is all controversial, but many people find that controversial."

Karp also defended the Trump administration's strikes on suspected drug-smuggling boats, urging a refocus on average Americans when addressing immigration.

"If fentanyl was killing 60,000 Yale grads instead of 60,000 working-class people, we'd be dropping a nuclear bomb on whoever was sending it from South America," Karp said.

"At Palantir, we are on the side of the average American who sometimes gets screwed because all the empathy goes to elite people, and none of it goes to the people actually dying on our streets. And that's why, when you have an open border, it means that the average poor American earns less."

Addressing his "fellow progressives," Karp warned that although they may believe that open borders are going to make the country better, "they're actually [representing] elite people instead of the working class."

"To believe our Constitution does not give us a right to stop 60,000 deaths a year of working-class men and women, is insane. This country is right to stop that. To the extent we’re involved in these efforts, I and many Palantirians are proud," he added.

Despite backing former Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign in 2024, Karp is now a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and his immigration policies. During a CNBC appearance Tuesday ahead of New York City's mayoral election, he took a shot at newspapers he believes are helping Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.

During an appearance on Fox Business' "The Claman Countdown" last month, Karp defended his support of Trump against detractors.

"I’m really supportive of the president’s, you know, border and national security thing," Karp said. "Those are the only two things that I actually focus on."

Karp's comments come ahead of Tuesday's release of a new book about him and Palantir. Axios reports the book, by journalist Michael Steinberger, traces how Karp went from a self-described progressive to going "full MAGA."

Although Karp called the biography "mostly true" but "not all true," he argued its author has a little bit of "Trump derangement syndrome."

"I support the president a lot, and [the author] thinks I've gone nuts," Karp said.

Karp argued Trump deserves credit for several major accomplishments.

"And I think these people that can't learn, at what point can you acknowledge the accomplishments?" he asked. "Like, these are really — like getting the peace deal, closing the border, degrading Iran — are world-historic accomplishments.

"And I don't see why you wouldn't acknowledge that," Karp continued. "But, of course, you know, to many people, if you acknowledge the obvious and extraordinary accomplishments, they think you're deranged."

