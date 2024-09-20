Owner of NYC crypto-themed bar talks Trump's visit: 'Incredibly kind and generous'

Donald Trump became the first president to make a transaction using bitcoin during a stop at a local bar before heading to his New York rally.

PubKey co-owner Thomas Pacchia described his encounter with the former president as "surreal," telling "The Bottom Line" that he’s still "processing" Trump’s crypto transaction on Thursday.

"It was really cool. It was a bitcoin transaction. It was surreal, we're still processing, I would say. He was incredibly kind and generous with his time. He wanted to make sure he saw everybody, bought some hamburgers. [The] transaction went through. What's not to like?" Pacchia expressed.

The business owner said he was "exhausted" by the time the former president left, characterizing Trump’s stamina as "impressive."

It isn’t a secret that Trump has been championing the cryptocurrency community during his time on the campaign trail.

"Everybody that’s a crypto guy, a ‘crypto maniac’ as I call them, because they really are, they believe, get out and vote, because if you vote we cannot lose," Trump said during his stop at PubKey. "We want to get everybody that agrees with you people, what you’re doing, there’s a lot of people, and they’ve been treating you very badly at the SEC. We’re going to treat you very fairly. You have to get out and vote."

Pacchia told co-hosts Sean Duffy and Dagen McDowell that Trump’s visit "was about meeting the Bitcoin community, hearing from them and showing appreciation towards them as well, recognition."

Despite the Republican presidential candidates’ enthusiasm for the platform, Pacchia went on to mention that Bitcoin is a "protocol" and "apolitical" by nature.

"It’s about self-sovereignty. It’s about financial freedom," he explained.

"Republican, Democrat, independents care about this issue," Pacchia continued, arguing that he’s heard people treat crypto as a "single" voter issue.

"There's clear guidelines for what President Trump would do if elected with his Bitcoin policy, with his crypto policy. We don't have as much information out of the Harris camp just yet. We're still waiting for details on what a crypto reset would look like," he said.

Pacchia stressed that the "continuation of the current administration’s policy would not be great for Bitcoin businesses in America."

"We hope there’s a change there," he said.

