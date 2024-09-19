Trump visits crypto-themed bar in NYC

Former President Trump visited a cryptocurrency-themed bar in Manhattan on Wednesday evening during a campaign stop, just days after unveiling a new crypto venture.

While at the PubKey, the Republican presidential nominee used bitcoin to pay for burgers that he bought for those in attendance. The bill was more than $900, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Footage showed Trump performing the cryptocurrency transaction via phone.

"One of the most historic transactions in #bitcoin history was just made," PubKey wrote in an X post on Wednesday evening. "President @realDonaldTrump buying burgers at @PubKey_NYC with @tpacchia."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The bar, located in Greenwich Village, also said that it was the establishment’s "first presidential visit."

The visit to PubKey came as Trump has been seeking support from the cryptocurrency community during the 2024 presidential election cycle. The former president also delved into the industry himself this week, introducing his World Liberty Financial cryptocurrency project.

TRUMP CRYPTO VENTURE UNVEILING STIRS SKEPTICISM; FEW DETAILS REVEALED

"Everybody that’s a crypto guy, a ‘crypto maniac’ as I call them, because they really are, they believe, get out and vote, because if you vote we cannot lose," Trump said during his stop at PubKey. "We want to get everybody that agrees with you people, what you’re doing, there’s a lot of people, and they’ve been treating you very badly at the SEC. We’re going to treat you very fairly. You have to get out and vote."

CRYPTO ADVOCACY GROUP MOBILIZES 100,000 VOTES AS ELECTION DAY NEARS

Bitcoin saw some gains on Thursday morning, the day after Trump’s stop at PubKey, trading around $63,100.

It has posted more than a 43% increase since the start of the year.