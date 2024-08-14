O’Leary explains why Musk in Trump’s cabinet will be ‘good’ for everyone in America, rips Walz’s fiscal record

From spaceships to the State of the Union – could Elon Musk be priming himself for a spot in Donald Trump’s presidential cabinet?

"Shark Tank" investor and O’Leary Ventures Chairman Kevin O’Leary reportedly hopes so, as he explained on "The Big Money Show" Tuesday.

"I am a huge fan of Elon Musk," O’Leary said in reaction to the Tesla CEO’s interview with Trump.

"Full disclosure, my son works for him and loves his job at Tesla. And I think that [Elon]'s a modern day Bruce Wayne," he continued. "If he got involved with government, it would be a good thing for everybody in America."

Musk spent roughly two hours talking to the former president Monday night on Trump's X "Space," where the wide-ranging chat got off to a rocky start when it was plagued with technical issues. Once the conversation got going, anti-Trump critics were quick to find flaws in everything from Trump's rhetoric to Musk’s questions.

Many of the headlines Musk took issue with in the wake of the Trump X event were partisan opinion pieces. The post Musk responded to also included a straight-news Fox News article that noted the Harris campaign’s reaction to the Musk-Trump event.

"The guy's a no B.S. guy. He's very transparent and he really knows what he's doing," O’Leary further praised Musk. "He has executional skills. You may not like him, you may not like his communication styles, but look at what he's accomplished."

"If we could get more Elon Musks in the government, this country would not be in this situation it's in, divided so much," he added.

In response to the Musk-Trump interview, Harris' campaign blasted the event, saying Trump's campaign is in the service of "self-obsessed rich guys who will sell out the middle class."

O’Leary also blew the lid off Harris’ V.P. pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and his dismal fiscal and economic history.

"I didn't know anything about the V.P. candidate, Tim. And so I did some digging last week," he said. "He is not a good manager. If you look at his stewardship of his state, Minnesota, it's been not good."

"Look, people say, ‘Oh, you're partisan, you're partisan.’ No I'm not. I'm looking at the track record of an individual who came into a state and wiped out job creation," O’Leary continued. "He wiped out job creation in professional, in manufacturing, in accounting. In every subcategory you look at, those jobs moved to South Dakota, North Dakota."

The legendary entrepreneur also pointed out that South Dakota’s job rate is allegedly four-times higher than Walz's home state of Minnesota.

"Minnesota only creates jobs in services that are funded by the government: health care, social services. Every other sector's in decline. He's also added a surcharge of 1%, 100 basis points, on top of 9.8% taxes on individuals that are retiring. And of course, they're leaving the state in droves."

FOX Business’ Brian Flood contributed to this report.