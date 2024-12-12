Nonbinary influencer in Google's new 'woke' ad ridicules women opposed to sharing bathroom with biological men

The nonbinary beauty influencer featured in Google's latest Christmas ad recently claimed that women who oppose sharing a bathroom with biological males are doing so out of a deeply seated hatred for transgender people.

Tiktok star Cyrus Veyssi is featured in a new online ad, which was part of a broader ad campaign for Google Shopping, wearing makeup and women's clothing while searching for skincare products using the Google service. The ad ignited immediate outrage on social media, with users accusing the tech giant of going "woke."

Veyssi, 30, has had features in several media publications recently about rising social media influencers and is a co-host on the Amazon Prime talk show, "Influenced."

While Veyssi doesn't often discuss politics on social media, he isn't afraid to take shots at people he disagrees with online. In a post marking Trans Week of Visibility last month, Veyssi put out a video responding to a female social media user who celebrated President-elect Donald Trump's victory and "the right to be protected when going into a female bathrooms."

The woman said she was relieved "not [to] have to share a bathroom with a biological male."

"Hi diva, plot twist," Veyssi replied on Instagram. "You don't care about being protected from trans people. You hate trans people."

"Let me explain. As a millennial with anxiety, I understand fear. So what I do is, I take data and that quells my fears. because this myth and this fallacy that trans people are just using restrooms to access people and violate them can very easily be disproved," Veyssi went on.

The content creator, who goes by "he/him" and "they/them" pronouns, cited two studies examining non-discrimination laws and criminal offenses committed in bathrooms, claiming that they found "no evidence" of a correlation between the two.

"There was no link. There's no evidence. There were no cases," he said.

"So you see it's not fear," Veyssi added. "It's hate…and misinformation."

Veyssi made no mention of the case in Loudoun County, Virginia, in which a father was famously arrested during a school board meeting after accusing the school of trying to cover up a sexual assault incident by a gender-fluid individual against his daughter.

Scott Smith said a boy wearing a skirt entered the girls’ bathroom and assaulted his ninth grade daughter in May 2021. The sheriff's office confirmed to Fox News that an investigation was launched into the matter and that the suspect was arrested two months later. All juvenile records are sealed, but the father's attorney, Elizabeth Lancaster, told The Daily Wire at the time that the boy was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, one count of anal sodomy, and one count of forcible fellatio.

Several months later, a transgender student in Oklahoma was charged with assault after the student allegedly punched two female students in the girls' restroom at a high school in late October, police reports show. The student was charged with single counts of disorderly conduct and assault and battery.

Veyssi did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital the company works with many influencers and that the tech giant doesn't endorse the views of everyone they work with.

"We work with hundreds of creators and influencers across social platforms, so we don't endorse all of their respective personal views," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also noted how the Google Shopping campaign is a social media investment designed for younger audiences. The campaign includes numerous high-profile influencers that are popular among Gen Z, like family-first content creator Addie McCracken who posts about being a mom and wife, Olympic athlete Shawn Johnson, and others.

Google previously told Fox News Digital that the ad featuring Veyssi was just one in its broader campaign featuring dozens of smaller social media influencers.

"Everyone likes to find a good deal and save money. That’s why we’re promoting Google Shopping as the best way to do that. To put it in perspective, this was a single sponsored Instagram post, representing a fraction of a percent of a much wider Google Shopping campaign," a spokesperson said.

