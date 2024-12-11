Expand / Collapse search
Google accused of 'woke' new Christmas ad with 'nonbinary' beauty influencer

Google is the latest company to face online backlash for putting out a 'woke' ad

Google is being accused of going "woke" with a new Christmas advertisement, featuring a "nonbinary" beauty influencer.

The online ad for Google Shopping showcases rising TikTok star Cyrus Veyssi searching for skincare products with the Google service.

The ad drew backlash online after conservative commentator and detransitioner Oli London shared it, along with a critical caption.

"Google launches WOKE Christmas campaign featuring man wearing women’s clothing complaining about his skin," London wrote about the ad.

JAGUAR MANAGING DIRECTOR DEFENDS REBRAND, ACCUSES CRITICS OF ‘HATRED AND INTOLERANCE’

Google logo

A new Google ad drew attention on social media. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the advertisement, Veyssi appears in makeup and women's clothing and complains about dry skin. 

"This winter dryness is not it. Especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off. Thankfully, I know just the thing," Veyssi says while looking for products on Google Shopping.

"Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone. No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me," the influencer says, as the Google Shopping logo appears on-screen. The ad was also shared by Veyssi's Instagram account.

Veyssi, 30, has been featured in several media publications lately about rising social media influencers and is a co-host on the Amazon Prime talk show, "Influenced."

The content creator, who goes by "he/him" and "they/them" pronouns, has amassed over 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram by posting humorous videos about his family dynamics and by promoting beauty products, according to Forbes, which recently ran a cover story on him.

BUD LIGHT HASN'T FULLY REBOUNDED AS ONE-YEAR MARK OF DYLAN MULVANEY FIASCO APPROACHES: ‘VERY STUBBORN BOYCOTT’

Dylan Mulvaney

Bud Light struggled to win back customers after it partnered with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney for an online ad in 2023. ((Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Veyssi appears to have partnered with Google for a Google Shopping ad last December.

Other accounts quickly shared the new video and criticized Google.

RedState writer Bonchie mocked the ad, writing, "Google: ‘What should we do for our Christmas ad?’ Normals: ‘Maybe a family sharing gifts around a tree?’ Google: ‘Sorry, best we can do is a dude prancing around in women’s clothing.’"

A Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital that this post was just one in its broader campaign featuring dozens of smaller social media influencers.

"Everyone likes to find a good deal and save money. That’s why we’re promoting Google Shopping as the best way to do that. To put it in perspective, this was a single sponsored Instagram post, representing a fraction of a percent of a much wider Google Shopping campaign," a spokesperson said.

Last month, luxury auto brand Jaguar also faced backlash for announcing its new rebranding with an ad featuring androgynous models.

