Google accused of 'woke' new Christmas ad with 'nonbinary' beauty influencer

Google is being accused of going "woke" with a new Christmas advertisement, featuring a "nonbinary" beauty influencer.

The online ad for Google Shopping showcases rising TikTok star Cyrus Veyssi searching for skincare products with the Google service.

The ad drew backlash online after conservative commentator and detransitioner Oli London shared it, along with a critical caption.

"Google launches WOKE Christmas campaign featuring man wearing women’s clothing complaining about his skin," London wrote about the ad.

In the advertisement, Veyssi appears in makeup and women's clothing and complains about dry skin.

"This winter dryness is not it. Especially when I have so many holiday looks to pull off. Thankfully, I know just the thing," Veyssi says while looking for products on Google Shopping.

"Hydrated skin is a gift to everyone. No wrapping needed. Happy holidays to me," the influencer says, as the Google Shopping logo appears on-screen. The ad was also shared by Veyssi's Instagram account.

Veyssi, 30, has been featured in several media publications lately about rising social media influencers and is a co-host on the Amazon Prime talk show, "Influenced."

The content creator, who goes by "he/him" and "they/them" pronouns, has amassed over 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram by posting humorous videos about his family dynamics and by promoting beauty products, according to Forbes, which recently ran a cover story on him.

Veyssi appears to have partnered with Google for a Google Shopping ad last December.

Other accounts quickly shared the new video and criticized Google.

RedState writer Bonchie mocked the ad, writing, "Google: ‘What should we do for our Christmas ad?’ Normals: ‘Maybe a family sharing gifts around a tree?’ Google: ‘Sorry, best we can do is a dude prancing around in women’s clothing.’"

A Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital that this post was just one in its broader campaign featuring dozens of smaller social media influencers.

"Everyone likes to find a good deal and save money. That’s why we’re promoting Google Shopping as the best way to do that. To put it in perspective, this was a single sponsored Instagram post, representing a fraction of a percent of a much wider Google Shopping campaign," a spokesperson said.