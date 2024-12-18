Nissan becomes latest car company to walk back 'woke' DEI practices, following Toyota and Ford

Nissan is reportedly rolling back a number of DEI initiatives, including controversial hiring practices and corporate funding for certain Pride events.

Robbie Starbuck, an activist against diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the workplace, announced Nissan's reversal on Wednesday, revealing that they agreed to the changes after he informed them that he was working to expose ongoing "wokeness" at the car company.

"Instead, we had productive conversations about how to fix this," Starbuck wrote.

Nissan executives worked with him to implement several reforms, Starbuck said, including the end of diversity-based hiring practices and mandatory DEI or LGBTQ training for employees.

"No quotas for hiring, promotions or diverse suppliers. Focus is now on merit and performance," he wrote.

"You didn’t think I was going to let Christmas come and go without giving @X the gift of another company changing woke policies, did you?" he added.

Nissan also reportedly agreed to review future funding of corporate sponsored events "to ensure that sponsorships align with brand standards and business priorities," according to Starbuck.

"This means no more funding for Pride events that expose kids to sexually inappropriate content like the San Francisco pride event they sponsored recently which exposed kids to extremely inappropriate content."

Starbuck said the company also plans to withdraw its participation in the HRC’s "woke Corporate Equality Index, nor will they participate in any 3rd party survey that has a political activism angle."

"This won’t just have a positive impact for their employees who will have a neutral workplace without divisive issues being injected but it will no doubt also extend to their many suppliers dropping woke policies," he wrote on X.

Reached for comment, Nissan vice president of communications Brian Brockman told Fox News Digital that Nissan is a "company for everyone" and confirmed prior communications with Starbuck.

"Whether with employees, customers, business partners, or the communities we serve, we believe that Nissan is a company for everyone," he said in a statement. "For nearly four decades, our commitment to respect and inclusion has been rooted in our values, shaped an environment where each of our team members can contribute at work, and ultimately contributed to the success of our business."

The car company joins a long list of major corporations who have walked back DEI policies and practices following widespread backlash. Earlier this week, a conservative watchdog announced that American Airlines reportedly agreed to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) hiring and employment practices, after the group filed a federal complaint alleging discrimination by the airline.

Walmart also recently agreed to a slate of changes to DEI policies, Starbuck announced in November. The changes were similarly agreed to after he warned executives that he would be doing a story on "wokeness" at the retail giant, he said.

In October, Toyota announced its plans to move away from DEI and pro-LGBTQ events after facing heat online.

The company sent out a memo to its U.S. employees saying it will "narrow community activities to align with STEM education and workforce readiness" and no longer participate in the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index. Bloomberg reported at the time.

In the message to employees, Toyota reportedly said while it will continue to "encourage an inclusive environment where diversity of thought can flourish," the company will be primarily focusing on activities that promote the quality of business.

A week earlier, Starbuck detailed several woke initiatives within the company, including funding groups that oppose laws to ban gender transition treatments on minors, forming Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) divided by race and gender orientation and sponsoring a drag queen program at a summer camp for kids.