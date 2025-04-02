Nintendo delays pre-orders of its 'most expensive console ever' due to Trump tariffs

The highly anticipated successor to the Nintendo Switch is coming this June, but gamers will have to wait a little longer to pre-order the new device.

Nintendo announced Friday it will delay pre-orders of the Switch 2 in the U.S., due to President Donald Trump's new worldwide tariffs. The pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 were originally supposed to go live on April 9.

"Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions," a statement from Nintendo read. "Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025, is unchanged."

The news comes as Trump's tariffs threaten to upend much of the global economy, and could affect many exports to the United States, including video games.

Nintendo revealed the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 on its website Wednesday morning. With the base version of the console checking in at $449, it will be the most expensive console in the company's history. A bundle with the newest entry in the Mario Kart series, "Mario Kart World," will cost $499 — the same price as competing consoles like Sony's PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

When the original Switch was released in March 2017, it cost only $299 by comparison. The Switch 2's significant price increase comes with several technological upgrades, including a more robust online chat system, 4K resolution capability and upgraded controllers.

During the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, a 60-minute video breaking down the new console, several major games were revealed — including the previously mentioned "Mario Kart World."

The most recent series installment, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," is one of the best-selling video games of all time, with over 67 million copies sold. The next entry in the long-running series is poised to rack up huge sales numbers as well.

Other exclusive games announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 include "Kirby Air Riders," "Donkey Kong Bonanza" and "Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment." Perhaps the biggest surprise was the announcement of a new multiplayer action game called "The Duskbloods," made by acclaimed developer FromSoftware, best known for critically lauded games "Dark Souls" and "Elden Ring."

The Nintendo Switch 2's upcoming release comes at a turbulent time in the video game industry. Mass layoffs continue to hinder video game developers, and coincide with ballooning budgets for major titles and what some experts call an "oversaturation" of the game market.

The original Switch was unique at the time of its release due to its hybrid nature, being both a mobile device and home console. However, with Valve's Steam Deck and reports of a future Xbox handheld, Nintendo may face a bigger challenge from competitors this time around.