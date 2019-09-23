New York Magazine to open production company, signs deal with WME

New York Magazine is going Hollywood.

The east coast based periodical responsible for creating ground-breaking reporting ripe for the big screen has signed a production deal with super agents to the stars, William Morris Endeavor.

The news of the deal comes from The Hollywood Reporter on the same week that WME-IMG is hoping to raise $600 million in cash when the company makes its stock available for the public with their IPO which is set for Friday.

The signing also comes on the heels of Jennifer Lopez’s blockbuster hit “Hustlers”, a movie about a group of racketeering dancers that earned $72 million in the box office at the end of the summer, based on original reporting by New York Magazine and Jessica Pressler's story, "The Hustlers at Scores."

“WME understands our voice and our editorial standards as we bring the New York Media verticals to arenas from touring to production to podcasts.” Lauren Starke, Head of Communications for New York Magazines told FOX Business. In addition to the magazine, New York Media owns brands Intelligencer, Vulture, The Cut, Grub Street and The Strategist which produce over 100 stories daily entertaining over 100 million readers a month.

Brother to New York Media CEO Pam Wasserstein, producer, writer and director, Scoop Wasserstein, will lead the production initiative which will aim to bring more of the magazine’s original content to all media including television, film, live events and more.

The magazine will enjoy the mega-agency’s help in developing and producing content for media thanks to the new alliance. The partnership is already at work on adapting Ezra Marcus and James D Walsh’s “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence” with help from Blumhouse and Mark Wahlberg, and Reeves Wiedeman’s “Who Killed Tulum?” with Annapurna.

JLo’s movie is not the only film to come from work done by New York Magazine reporters since its inception in 1968. “Taxi,” the 1980’s Emmy winning sitcom starring Danny DeVito was based on Mark Jacobson’s "Night-Shifting for the Hip Fleet." and the inspiration for John Travolta’s smash hit “Saturday Night Fever” was based on Nik Cohn's work for New York Magazine in "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night.”