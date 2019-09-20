Ultimate Fighting Championship owner preps for $600 million IPO

Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group Holdings, which includes talent agency WME, martial arts organization UFC and Miss Universe, will launch its initial public offering on Friday, Sept. 27.

Continue Reading Below

The company filed with the Securities Exchange Commission to go public in mid-September, a move some investors view as an attempt to resolve outstanding debts and make creditors whole. The news was released Friday via video to Deadline.

The filing has the company trading on the New York Stock Exchange with an expected price of $30 to 32 dollars per share using the ticket symbol “EDR.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The company will be looking to bring in about $600 million by offering about 19 million shares, which sets the overall valuation of the Hollywood-based company at $8 billion. Its executive chairman will be Patrick Whitesell.