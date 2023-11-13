New poll reveals how Americans feel about their bosses and supervisors

The Pew Research Center found in a new survey that most Americans consider their bosses and supervisors to be good to work under and generally capable and fair.

The poll, released on Monday, surveyed 5,057 workers from July 17-23, 2023 on their opinions regarding their work situation. Of those workers who reported having a supervisor, 55% ranked their bosses as "excellent" or "very good" to work with generally.

"About half or more rate their boss highly on leadership dimensions such as giving employees flexibility to balance work and personal life and staying calm under pressure. Majorities also describe their boss as capable, confident and fair," Pew reported.

Twenty-six percent of workers also ranked their bosses as "good" with only 20% ranking them as "fair" or "poor." The assessments also did not change whether the boss was a man or a woman, with a majority saying they had no gender preferences.

In addition, Pew found workers felt that their bosses were excellent or very good at "giving employees flexibility to balance work and their personal life (63%)," "giving employees credit when it’s due (56%)," "staying calm under pressure (56%)," "setting high standards (53%)" and "being open to new ideas (52%)."

Meanwhile, 50% of those surveyed stated their bosses were good at "being clear about expectations." A plurality, 49%, of workers also said their supervisors were good at "making tough decisions."

The trend continued with most workers associating their bosses with positive traits.

"More than half of workers say their boss displays positive traits such as being capable (69%), confident (66%), fair (61%) and caring (58%). In contrast, fewer than one-in-five workers say negative traits such as being dismissive, unpredictable, aggressive or arrogant describe their boss," Pew reported.

Pew stated there were no significant differences between workers’ responses based on their incomes. There was also no "consistent" differences between how people described their White, Black and Hispanic bosses, though there were not enough Asian supervisors to analyze.

