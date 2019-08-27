New AT&T CEO might be a woman for first time ever

AT&T Communications may soon be naming a woman as its new CEO – which would be the highest a female executive has ever risen at the company in its 134-year history.

Current CEO John Donovan, 58, announced Monday that he will be leaving his position and retiring – effective Oct. 1. Donovan has held the position for a little more than two years and has been with the company since 2008; he is currently second-in-command to AT&T Inc. Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson.

According to Bloomberg, which did an “informal survey of analysts and former AT&T executives” in an attempt to determine who might replace Donovan, the current leader in the clubhouse is Lori Lee, the chief executive officer for Latin America and also the global marketing officer for AT&T. Another candidate might be Susan Johnson, who is the executive VP of global connections and supply chain.

Other people who could be under consideration for the CEO job at the company are WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey and AT&T Business CEO Thaddeus Arroyo. AT&T is known to promote from within. The company indicated it would announce who would be replacing Donovan as CEO in the near future.

"It’s been my honor to lead AT&T Communications during a period of unprecedented innovation and investment in new technology that is revolutionizing how people connect with their worlds.” Donovan said in a statement Monday.

The company is currently getting ready to roll out its 5G capability, which is expected to occur in 2020, as well as attempting to compete with Amazon, Apple and Netflix for "direct to consumer streaming viewers," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

