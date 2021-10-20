Netflix, Disney among ‘ultimate winners’ of streaming war, analyst says
Investors eye the stocks ahead of Disney earnings and following Netflix’s successful report
CFRA Research media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi called the streaming wars a "marathon" and said Disney+ is ahead of its long-term growth goals on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."
GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE
TUNA AMOBI: Disney+ is still well ahead of the long-term target subscriber growth that they've put out there -- 230 to 260 million by fiscal 2024. Remember, they started off really strong, getting to 100 million [subscribers] years faster than Netflix did -- basically in 18 months.
…
Now fast forward -- I think the next 100 million [needed] to get to that target is going to come a lot faster and especially from international markets. They're just only in 60 countries now, and we expect that number to double pretty soon.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|DIS
|THE WALT DISNEY CO.
|170.83
|-0.41
|-0.24%
|NFLX
|NETFLIX, INC.
|630.18
|-8.82
|-1.38%
…
Both [Disney and Netflix], we think, are going to be among the ultimate winners of this war. They've positioned themselves really, really well. Disney with the Fox acquisition and three-pronged strategy in Hulu and ESPN Plus with live programming in sports -- and Netflix, not only entertainment. So I think it is a marathon, right? We expect these two to be among the ones that will shake out this space ultimately.
DISNEY DELAYS FIFTH 'INDIANA JONES,' SEVERAL MARVEL MOVIE RELEASE DATES
WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW: