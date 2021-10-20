Netflix, Disney among ‘ultimate winners’ of streaming war, analyst says

CFRA Research media and entertainment analyst Tuna Amobi called the streaming wars a "marathon" and said Disney+ is ahead of its long-term growth goals on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

TUNA AMOBI: Disney+ is still well ahead of the long-term target subscriber growth that they've put out there -- 230 to 260 million by fiscal 2024. Remember, they started off really strong, getting to 100 million [subscribers] years faster than Netflix did -- basically in 18 months.

…

Now fast forward -- I think the next 100 million [needed] to get to that target is going to come a lot faster and especially from international markets. They're just only in 60 countries now, and we expect that number to double pretty soon.

…

Both [Disney and Netflix], we think, are going to be among the ultimate winners of this war. They've positioned themselves really, really well. Disney with the Fox acquisition and three-pronged strategy in Hulu and ESPN Plus with live programming in sports -- and Netflix, not only entertainment. So I think it is a marathon, right? We expect these two to be among the ones that will shake out this space ultimately.

