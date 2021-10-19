Disney delays fifth 'Indiana Jones,' several Marvel movie release dates

The Walt Disney Co. announced on Monday that it's pushing back several of its upcoming movies, including "Indiana Jones 5" and several Marvel Cinematic Universe installments.

The company said Monday that the fifth Indiana Jones, a James Mangold-directed and Steven Spielberg-produced installment which sees the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist, will be delayed almost a year and open in theaters in June 2023.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that almost the entire slate of upcoming Marvel movies will be delayed in some capacity.

DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE TO HOST 'TICKETED EXPERIENCE" WITH FOOD, MERCH, ENTERTAINMENT

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" was moved from March 25 to May 6, "Thor: Love and Thunder" changed from May 6 to July 8 and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the sequel to the immensely popular 2018 hit "Black Panther" will now debut on Nov. 11 instead of July 8.

With the "Black Panther" sequel moving to November, "The Marvels" was postponed to early 2023 while "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023.

The "Black Panther" sequel and the "Indiana Jones" movies are currently in production despite the delays.

Variety noted that the Disney delays came after "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" proved that its properties, specifically Marvel titles, still have sway at the box office, earning an impressive showcase even for the pandemic era.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Meanwhile, the recently released "Eternals" is poised to do the same thing. However, sources told the outlet that the delays had less to do with fear over box office returns and more to do with production hiccups.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.