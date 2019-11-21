Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Netflix

Netflix suffers worldwide streaming outage

The service was down in Europe, Asia and parts of the U.S. Thursday morning.

By FOXBusiness
close
IAC and Expedia chairman and senior executive Barry Diller gives his take on the streaming wars, China and more. video

Media giant Barry Diller is betting big on Netflix

IAC and Expedia chairman and senior executive Barry Diller gives his take on the streaming wars, China and more.

Streaming service giant Netflix suffered a worldwide outage Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

Downdetector, which reports service disruptions in the digital world, showed a wide array of outages in Europe, Asia and parts of the U.S.

The company's customer service hotline and website acknowledged the outage, saying it was affecting stream on all devices.

A message displayed on Netflix's website acknowledging a service disruption on Nov. 21, 2019

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and we're working hard to fix this issue as quickly as possible," a Netflix spokesperson told FOX Business.

WALL STREET LOOKS TO BACK NETFLIX'S STOCK AGAINST DISNEY PLUS CHALLENGE

Customers voiced their frustrations on social media, with some posting images of an error message that read "cannot play title. Please try again later."

"This is what I come back to after my phone died. I don't know what to do with myself now that Netflix is down," one Twitter user wrote.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Another user said they were turning to rival streaming service Hulu due to the outage.

"netflix is down hulu here i come."

The stock shrugged off the outage, going slightly higher after the Thursday open.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NFLXNETFLIX INC.306.38+1.22+0.40%

A Netflix spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS