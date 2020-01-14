NBCUniversal executive heads to ViacomCBS, setting up possible successor to CBS chief

George Cheeks, a top executive at Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal, is headed to ViacomCBS Inc. in a senior role at CBS, where he could ultimately succeed Joe Ianniello as head of the network, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Cheeks, the vice chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios, resigned from the Comcast Corp. company on Tuesday, a person close to him said. Mr. Cheeks is a former Viacom executive who held a senior role in its cable networks group for several years.

Neither Mr. Ianniello nor Mr. Cheeks could be reached for comment.

Viacom merged with sister company CBS in December.