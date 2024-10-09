Musk accelerates Starlink for Hurricane Milton victims, free of charge 'for those in need'

Tesla and SpaceX patriarch Elon Musk has teamed up with T-Mobile to provide Starlink’s direct-to-cell service for those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

Musk and SpaceX – which powers and operates Starlink – took to X overnight to announce that more than 10,000 Starlink satellite kits have been deployed to provide basic texting functionality.

"We have accelerated the rollout of Starlink direct to cell phone connectivity for areas affected by the hurricanes," Musk wrote.

"This is being provided free of charge by SpaceX and [T-Mobile] to help those in need."

SpaceX further clarified that the satellites will provide emergency alerts and texts for all phones and carriers, but T-Mobile phones have already been sent a notification that they can additionally "text loved ones" and 911.

"The FCC has also rapidly approved emergency special temporary authority for coverage in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton," the company said.

The National Hurricane Center warned in a Wednesday morning advisory that "a large area of destructive storm surge, with highest inundations of 10 feet or greater, is expected along a portion of the west-central coast of the Florida Peninsula" when Hurricane Milton makes landfall later tonight.

Milton, a Category 5 hurricane as of 5 a.m. ET, was centered about 300 miles southwest of Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph.

To identify whether a phone is connected to a Starlink satellite, SpaceX says it will have one to two bars of signal and show "T-Mobile SpaceX" in the network name.

"Users may have to manually retry text messages if they don’t go through at first, as this is being delivered on a best-effort basis," SpaceX also wrote on X. "The service works best outdoors, and occasionally works indoors near a window."

When Hurricane Helene made landfall two weeks ago and its powerful outer bands caused devastating flooding and landslides in North Carolina, Musk had previously criticized FEMA for allegedly blocking Starlink shipments.

"FEMA is not merely failing to adequately help people in trouble, but is actively blocking citizens who try to help!" the billionaire claimed on X.

Later that same week, Musk said that the problem was "resolved," crediting Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg confirmed to MSNBC’s Jen Psaki on Sunday that he and Musk had a lengthy discussion on Starlink capabilities.

FEMA denied that claim to FOX Business, saying in a statement that "FEMA is continuing to work with our federal family and state and local partners in the impacted areas to effectively bring in life-saving resources to the people and communities who need it most."

FOX Business’ Brie Stimson and Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.