MoviePass rebounding after 1M new subscribers in a week

A day after Helios and Matheson, the parent company of movie theater subscription service MoviePass, posted massive losses, the CEO on Wednesday said the need for capital is declining rapidly.

MoviePass has struggled to generate revenue and recently tried a number of different tactics to stay afloat. It is betting on its new subscription plan of three movies a month for $9.95 to reverse the company’s cash flow struggles.

“It appeals to the people that have been abandoning the movie theater,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe in an exclusive interview with FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on “Mornings with Maria.” “Just in the first day, we’ve already had over a million of our [existing] subscribers already say, ‘I want this new plan.’”

Helios and Matheson, which owns 92 percent of MoviePass, recently approved a 250-to-1 stock split to boost its stock price in addition to filing a registration statement with the Security and Exchange Commission to raise $1.2 billion.

Despite its challenges, the company has seen tremendous growth just in the last week, according to Helios and Matheson Analytics CEO Ted Farnsworth, as a million subscribers have signed up for the service in addition to shrinking its cash burn rate to about $12 million a month.

“We did that over the last three weeks where we started adjusting the new plan and putting that in place because obviously Wall Street wanted to see us get to a path of profitability and we are well on our way,” Farnsworth said.

Lowe also addressed the customer cancellation error.

MoviePass subscribers claimed that cancellation attempts were not working and that it resulted in an additional charge. Lowe said the blunder was a technical glitch and “it’s totally fixed on our side.”