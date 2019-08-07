Monica Lewinsky’s turn to tell the Clinton impeachment story

Monica Lewinsky has helped produce the third season of "American Crime Story," which will focus on the scandal in the 1990s that lead up to former President Bill Clinton's impeachment hearings.

FX announced Tuesday that it intends to air the series this fall, during the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lewinsky, who had an affair with Clinton during her time as a White House intern, explained to Vanity Fair how "American Crime Story" producer Ryan Murphy calmed her fears and reluctance to get involved with the project.

“I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on," she said. “But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalized in all of his brilliant work."

The first season of the hit series focused on OJ Simpson and his trial after the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, while season two delved into the assassination of Gianni Versace.

Beanie Feldstein will play Lewinsky in the series which has been adapted from Jeffrey Toobin’s book, "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."