Kennedy: Hillary still backs Bill's abuse of power

Hillary gets scurvy if she's out of the limelight, so the 2 time presidential loser waded hypocritically into the muck of the me too movement to rationalize on behalf of her sleazy husband.

He was impeached for perjury and obstruction of justice, and he should've known better the potential consequences for the young woman whose life was ruined over the affair.

Lewinsky herself has exhaustively stated that, although the relationship was consensual, this moment is supposed to allow the crafting of objective standards for abuse. The olden days were full of life-ruining relaxed standards, and nowadays we see how the mob can go too far.

When people like Kirsten Gillibrand and Lena Dunham are *defining* the modern metrics and *they* think Bill Clinton should've resigned, perhaps it's best to take a more proactive and empathetic approach to Monica who was thrown in the swamp and ravaged by gators.

There is no doubt time has provided proper perspective on that crazy chapter, and we all know the most powerful person in the world has no business preying upon the least powerful in the White House. Hillary's lack of self awareness is as repulsive as it is unsurprising, and it's one of the glaring reasons she isn't president.

If Hillary weren't truth-allergic and had answered the question honestly, she would've said Bill couldn't have resigned because then *she* couldn't be president. It was all about abusing *her* power to denigrate the "nuts n' sluts" who dared accuse her husband of serial buggery.

What if Chelsea were subjected to the same emotional pull from a college professor when *she* was 22? Hillary would've had him strung up by the nards which she would've served with fava beans and a nice chianti.

This whole enterprise is disgusting, and i would say get the hell off, but when they're asking who wants to make fun of Hillary I say "me too!"