Meta global affairs chief says decision not to offer Instagram, Facebook in China helps defend free expression

Meta Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan says that the company's decision not to offer services in China has allowed the tech corporation to better defend core principles surrounding free expression.

Kaplan's comments echo a statement made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Georgetown University in 2019, where he explained why Facebook, Instagram, and other services do not operate in China.

"I wanted our services in China because I believe in connecting the whole world and I thought we might help create a more open society," Zuckerberg said at the time.

"I worked hard to make this happen. But we could never come to an agreement on what it would take for us to operate there, and they never let us in. And now we have more freedom to speak out and stand up for the values we believe in and fight for free expression around the world," he continued.

Meta services are currently blocked in China. However, the company still generates revenue through partnerships with Chinese advertisers who cater to users in other global markets.

During an appearance Wednesday at the Raisina Dialogue conference, Kaplan noted that Meta, formerly Facebook, previously expressed interest in providing services to the Chinese market but ultimately decided against it.

"We ultimately were not able to come to agreement in doing the things that would be necessary for us to offer our services in China, the things that are demanded of companies, that do offer their services in China, you know, many of which are sort of well-known household names," he said.

Referencing Zuckerberg's 2019 comments, Kaplan said this decision freed Meta up to be "less encumbered" in defending and standing resolute behind freedom of expression principles.

"At the end of the day, that's a better position for us to be in, one where we can continue to defend and talk about the values that Facebook was founded on and its roots in free expression," he continued.

Kaplan was tapped to lead Meta's global policy team in January. He joined Meta in 2011 and previously served as the deputy chief of staff for policy in the George W. Bush administration.

Meta did not return Fox Business' request for comment.