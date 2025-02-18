Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Facebook
Published

Meta announces 'world's longest subsea cable project,' says it will be longer than the globe's circumference

The company described it as a 'multi-billion dollar, multi-year' endeavor

close
Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney reacts to January’s jobs report and reveals his top tech stocks on ‘Varney & Co.’ video

Meta is seeing an impressive ‘acceleration’ in revenue growth: Mark Mahaney

Evercore ISI senior managing director Mark Mahaney reacts to January’s jobs report and reveals his top tech stocks on ‘Varney & Co.’

Meta, the company that owns the popular social media apps Facebook and Instagram, announced plans for "Project Waterworth" a massive subsea cable project.

The project will cover more than 50,000 kilometers, which is more than 31,000 miles, a figure even longer than the circumference of the globe, the company noted. 

"Once complete, the project will reach five major continents and span over 50,000 km (longer than the Earth’s circumference), making it the world’s longest subsea cable project using the highest-capacity technology available," Meta's announcement, by Gaya Nagarajan and Alex-Handrah Aimé, declares.

META ENDS FACT-CHECKING PROGRAM AS ZUCKERBERG VOWS TO RESTORE FREE EXPRESSION ON FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg is seen in attendance during the UFC 298 event at Honda Center on Feb. 17, 2024 in Anaheim, Calif. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The internet infrastructure undertaking "will bring industry-leading connectivity to the U.S., India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions," the company noted.

The endeavor will cost billions of dollars.

"Project Waterworth will be a multi-billion dollar, multi-year investment to strengthen the scale and reliability of the world’s digital highways by opening three new oceanic corridors with the abundant, high speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation around the world," the announcement says.

FACEBOOK OWNER INVESTING UP TO $65 BILLION TOWARD AI IN 2025

close
Rob Luna Enterprise CEO Rob Luna gives his take on Meta’s market success and gives investment advice on ‘Making Money.’ video

Entrepreneurs not on Instagram and Facebook are ‘leaving money on the table,’ says Rob Luna

Rob Luna Enterprise CEO Rob Luna gives his take on Meta’s market success and gives investment advice on ‘Making Money.’

"We’ve driven infrastructure innovation with various partners over the past decade, developing more than 20 subsea cables. This includes multiple deployments of industry-leading subsea cables of 24 fiber pairs – compared to the typical 8 to 16 fiber pairs of other new systems," the announcement reads.

"With Project Waterworth, we continue to advance engineering design to maintain cable resilience, enabling us to build the longest 24 fiber pair cable project in the world and enhance overall speed of deployment," it also notes.

META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘EVERYTHING I SAY LEAKS’ FROM INTERNAL MEETINGS: ‘IT SUCKS’

Mark Zuckerberg and others

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., center, arrives for the 60th presidential inauguration in the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Meta founder, chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.