Meta announces 'world's longest subsea cable project,' says it will be longer than the globe's circumference

Meta, the company that owns the popular social media apps Facebook and Instagram, announced plans for "Project Waterworth" a massive subsea cable project.

The project will cover more than 50,000 kilometers, which is more than 31,000 miles, a figure even longer than the circumference of the globe, the company noted.

"Once complete, the project will reach five major continents and span over 50,000 km (longer than the Earth’s circumference), making it the world’s longest subsea cable project using the highest-capacity technology available," Meta's announcement, by Gaya Nagarajan and Alex-Handrah Aimé, declares.

The internet infrastructure undertaking "will bring industry-leading connectivity to the U.S., India, Brazil, South Africa, and other key regions," the company noted.

The endeavor will cost billions of dollars.

"Project Waterworth will be a multi-billion dollar, multi-year investment to strengthen the scale and reliability of the world’s digital highways by opening three new oceanic corridors with the abundant, high speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation around the world," the announcement says.

"We’ve driven infrastructure innovation with various partners over the past decade, developing more than 20 subsea cables. This includes multiple deployments of industry-leading subsea cables of 24 fiber pairs – compared to the typical 8 to 16 fiber pairs of other new systems," the announcement reads.

"With Project Waterworth, we continue to advance engineering design to maintain cable resilience, enabling us to build the longest 24 fiber pair cable project in the world and enhance overall speed of deployment," it also notes.

