Megan Thee Stallion launches new scholarship fund for women of color

Megan Thee Stallion has started a new scholarship fund to help support women of color.

The rapper, 25, has teamed up with Amazon Music's Rap Rotation to create the "Don't Stop" fund, which, according to the scholarship's website, is for all the "young women out there who don’t stop working hard to get their education."

"Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources," the site continued.

Megan is giving away two $10,000 scholarships.

Megan announced the fund on her Instagram, "COLLEGE HOTTIES LISTEN UP BECAUSE THIS ONE IS FOR YOU ‼️‼️‼️ I AM GIVING AWAY TWO 10,000 DOLLAR SCHOLARSHIPS TO WOMEN OF COLOR PURSUING A DEGREE IN ANY FIELD OF STUDY IN ANY PART OF THE WORLD🔥🔥🔥 APPLY RIGHT NOW LINK IN MY BIO #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP 🐎 let’s get these degrees ladies 💪🏽," she wrote.

“The essay for the scholarship should basically be about yourself, what you are majoring in and why you need the degree,” the “Savage” hitmaker tweeted. “Doesn’t matter how many words or pages just do your best hotties !”

The platinum-selling artist is currently studying to get her bachelor's degree in health administration at Texas Southern University while also pursuing a career in music. In June, Megan told People magazine about why she's continuing her studies amid fame and success.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud... She saw me going to school before she passed," she explained. Megan's mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 from brain cancer.

The "WAP" songstress added, "My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Megan told Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" that her goal is to open up an assisted living facility "because I know I can’t be the only person where my family members are taking care of each other."

“And I wanna give my classmates their jobs that they need when you first get out of college because people don’t wanna give you jobs because you don’t have experience," she described. "But if you don’t give me the job, then how am I gonna get the experience?”