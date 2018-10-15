Media attacks on Kanye West reveal bias: Trish Regan

CNN host Chris Cuomo speculated what President Trump was thinking during Kanye West's visit to the Oval Office last Thursday.

Speculating. Yes. Speculating!

So, I have a little tip for CNN and this so-called journalist:

One of the most basic things, one of the most common sense things, in journalism is that a journalist should not speculate!

And, this little tirade from this guy goes even beyond speculation. How bizarre is it to put one’s own words into the president’s head?

It’s clear there’s a bias at CNN – it’s clear they’re not interested, at least that show is not interested, in presenting news, despite running a slogan that they’re the most trusted name in news.

This anchor, and the left, in general, was very bothered by Kanye West. Here he is, an African-American man daring to say that this president has the right policies in place. A singer like Kanye is a threat because he’s someone people look up to, and he’s admitting that he cares more about opportunity than identity politics.

If African-Americans, if Hispanics, if women, and all minorities believe their lives and futures are looking better, then what is the left going to run on?

Our economy is growing 4.2 percent. The unemployment rate is the lowest since 1969. And wages, they’re picking up a little. You see, when the economy is doing well, when people have opportunity and they’re no longer feel like victims, isn’t that what we should all be aiming for? Success?

The key to moving beyond identity politics is prosperity, and right now we’re getting some.

So, CNN and the rest of them: They’ll target Kanye or anyone that endorses the president and say he’s simply crazy or just ignorant. But I have some advice for them. Remember, Americans want to vote for something. Not against.