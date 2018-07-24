Matt Lauer’s $9M New Zealand ranch at center of property rights dispute

Disgraced former NBC host Matt Lauer on Tuesday said his opponents in an ongoing battle over public access to his $9 million New Zealand estate view him as an “easy mark” after his firing last November amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Lauer, 60, purchased a 16,000-acre sheep and cattle ranch called “Hunter Valley Station” last February, just months before his dismissal. Government groups are attempting to force Lauer to allow travelers to pass through his property to reach Hawea Conservation Park, a public venue, and have alleged that some have been denied access.

"I believe the groups that are behind this are in some ways unfortunately taking advantage of some difficult times I've been through over the past six months and I think they see me as an easy mark,” Lauer said in an interview with Radio New Zealand. “And what they're going to try to do is put this through, which would set a precedent because this has not been done ever before with a pastoral lease holder or property owner without that person's consent.”

Lauer said that that just three to four people affiliated with a farming operation had been denied access to Hunter Valley Station, while more than 100 people were granted access. The former “Today” host said he would “explore” the possibility of accepting compensation to allow access to the park, but denied reports that he has demanded millions of dollars.

Lauer last visited New Zealand nine months ago, according to Radio New Zealand.

The New Zealand government requires foreign investors interested in buying property on the island to maintain “good character,” among other requirements. The country’s Overseas Investment Office told FOX Business that it contacted Lauer’s representatives after he was accused of sexual misconduct in the workplace, but did not strip him of ownership rights.

Lauer was accused of various instances of inappropriate behavior, including allegations that he exposed himself to a female employee and gave a colleague a sex toy as a gift.

"Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed," Lauer said in a statement at the time.

New Zealand’s Walking Access Commission and Department of Conversation are seeking an “easement” that would allow vehicle access to a road that runs through Lauer’s property.

"What we'd like to see is a number of vehicles carefully managed, people get a permit system, there are systems like that that are in operation, they're operated by the Department of Conversation, there's one nearby through the Lauder Conservation Park where you need to get permission and keys at both ends of it to go through that,” said Eric Pyle, the commission’s chief executive.