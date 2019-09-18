Mark-Paul Gosselaar absent from Saved by the Bell Sequel – for now

"Saved by the Bell" did not save a seat for Zack Morris.

Continue Reading Below

NBC failed to notify Mark-Paul Gosselaar that he will not be saved by the bell again and may not get a chance to reprise his role as Zack, the shows handsome and charismatic star.

Gosselaar found out about the snub along with the rest of world. “I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” he told Variety on Monday while at the premiere for his own show “Mixed-ish,” which airs on competing network, ABC.

Gosselaar goes on to explain how he was never even asked to reprise his role, “Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of ‘huh’ response.”

The sitcom set at California's Bayside High School aired for only four seasons. Viewers laughed along with clever Zack Morris as his friends fell in and out of trouble while principal Mr. Belding did his best to keep everyone in line.

Fans of the comedy series from the 80s and 90s will however get to enjoy both Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley who have signed on to return as AC Slater and Jessie Spano.

Advertisement

Despite being left in the cold for this return Gosselaar says he is open to the idea, "I’ve always been interested, of course,” but also explained to Variety that he understands the conflict of interest created by his current show on ABC and NBC’s plans to stream the "Saved by the Bell" sequel on NBCUniversal’s new service Peacock.

“I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things. But I had no idea it was that far along.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The premise for the sequel seems wide open for Gosselaar to make a surprise appearance. Set in a future, years after we last saw the cast, Gosselaar’s character is now Governor of California facing controversy for sending low-income students to Bayside High.