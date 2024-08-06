Mark Cuban on Tim Walz: People are ‘missing the lesson,’ Americans want ‘to vote for normal people’

Billionaire Mark Cuban praised Vice President Kamala Harris' decision to pick Gov. Tim Walz , D-Minn., as her running mate on Tuesday in a statement posted to X.

"On the @tim_walz choice, I think people who don’t like it are missing the lesson of the switch to Harris," he posted to X in the hours after Harris announced Walz as her running mate. "She went from worst to first as people got to know her. It’s not a reach to think the same thing will happen with Walz."

"People are tired of the ideologues and hate from both parties," he added. "They want to vote for normal people they can relate to. Walz can sit at the kitchen table and make you feel like you have known him forever. That’s an incredible skill these days."

Political commentators were quick to call Walz a "communist" or a "socialist" in response to Cuban's post.

Cuban previously supported Biden in the 2024 presidential election and attended a fundraiser for the president earlier this year.

The "Shark Tank" entrepreneur has been outspoken about his opposition to former President Trump after Republican candidate Nikki Haley , who he voted for in the Texas GOP Primary, suspended her campaign in March.

Several liberal media figures expressed concern when word came out that Harris selected Walz as her running mate, with some pundits questioning it as a "weird" choice.

Some pointed to Walz's memorandum mandating indoor masking during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as setting up a hotline to report residents who violated COVID-19 mandates, as FOX 9 Minneapolis reported at the time. He also has been widely criticized for his handling of the Minneapolis riots after the 2020 killing of George Floyd.

