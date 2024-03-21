Billionaire Mark Cuban attends Biden fundraiser following Haley defeat

Billionaire Mark Cuban attended a fundraiser for President Biden this week, saying Biden now has his support in the 2024 presidential election.

The "Shark Tank" entrepreneur made an appearance at a Dallas fundraiser Wednesday night held in the backyard of a private residence.

Cuban told ABC News he "wanted to show [his] support and say hi to the president."

Cuban previously voted for Republican candidate Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in the Texas GOP primary.

Since Haley suspended her campaign earlier this month, the business mogul has been open about his preference for Biden over former President Trump, who is the presumptive GOP nominee for 2024.

"Let me ask you – does anyone here want to go back to 2020? When fear ruled our lives and Trump was president? I don't think so," Biden asked at the fundraiser, according to the ABC report.

The Dallas Mavericks minority owner and media personality spoke to Bloomberg News about the presidential election after he visited the White House earlier this month to take part in a roundtable discussion on controlling drug prices.

Despite ongoing and growing concerns over Biden’s age, Cuban shrugged off the issue, claiming he would vote for the president even on his deathbed.

"If they were having his last wake, and it was him versus Trump, and he was being given last rites, I would still vote for Joe Biden," Cuban emphasized.

Cuban previously voiced his support for Biden in 2020 while appearing on "Hannity."

"Donald Trump doesn't want to run a country. He wants to run a campaign," Cuban told Sean Hannity. "Joe Biden actually wants to run a country."

