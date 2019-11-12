Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Media & Advertising

Marie Osmond reinjures knee ahead of big Las Vegas finale

Associated Press
close
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer discusses his performances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the accompanying charity work.video

Sean Spicer uses ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as a charity platform

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer discusses his performances on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the accompanying charity work.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marie Osmond says she's ready to perform the final week of an 11-year run with her brother, Donny, at the Flamingo Las Vegas, after telling the audience on her television talk show that she chipped her knee late last week.

Continue Reading Below

Osmond talked about her injury during an appearance Monday on CBS' "The Talk."

DISNEY PLUS CRASHES ON DAY ONE, SOCIAL MEDIA GOES NUTS

Osmond. 60, was forced to back out of a performance last Saturday night, but is promising audiences she will be back for this week's final shows.

She and Donny Osmond, who is 62, each have had hits with songs such as "Puppy Love," and "Paper Roses."

Front-row seats for the last concert Saturday were going for $4,000 or more, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

They are from a family of performers that enjoyed huge popularity in the 1970s.