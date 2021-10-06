Nashville's luxury real estate listings: What’s on Music City’s mansion market?

Nashville, Tennessee, the heartland of country music, good eats and non-stop nightlife, might be one of America’s most prized travel destinations but the area’s impressive real estate market will have you wanting to settle down on some southern dirt.

FOX Business’ "Mansion Global" toured the inside of two pristine Nashville mansions – the first planted in the middle of a whole lot of land.

The Fairview, Tenn. home, located at 7459 Old Cox Pike, is a four-bed, six-bath estate that expands 6,597 square feet, and is priced at $4.9 million.

The core of the house was constructed out of material from an old Pennsylvania barn while intricate chandeliers hang from the 26-foot-high ceilings, forming a crossway between farmhouse and luxury estate.

Zeitlin Sotheby’s listing agent Charlie Neese characterized the property as the "perfect Tennessee home" since its rustic and homey character embodies the energy of the great state.

"It’s not a house that you feel like you walk in and you say, ‘I can’t touch anything in here,’" he said. "It invites you to live in it."

The kitchen shows off an impressive centerpiece island made out of a walnut tree found on the property. The house’s lower level features a 1,000-bottle wine cellar, a bar and a man room embellished with a tin ceiling and stone fireplace.

The sunlight-soaked master bedroom comes with an attached, screened-in porch and a walk-in closet with a custom wood shoe rack. A chain of bedrooms sits on the upper level which offers a lookout onto the 225 acres of rolling hills.

The next listing offers a little less laid back and a little more glamour simply at first glance. Just under 30 minutes from downtown Nashville in Brentwood, Tenn., 2 Carmel Lane lives within the ultra-exclusive Governors Club community.

The 12,000 square foot home fits five bedrooms and seven bathrooms and sits on an acre of land. The asking price – $3,875,000.

Listing agent Marty Warren crowned the property as the "iconic house" of the Club. The design was modeled after European influences, accented with an excess of greens and dark metals, and even flaunts a staircase runner imported from England and a bar hand-built from Italy.

The three-story chateau opens up into an expansive foyer embellished with marble pillars and a circular balcony above head. The grand salon features a vaulted ceiling with intricate wood-carved details and connects to another entertainment space and the kitchen.

An Oval Office look-alike sits pretty on the opposite side of the house – the perfect space to get work done or hold an all-important business meeting.

The façade of the home showcases a sequence of white-paned windows and French doors which lead out to the backyard overlooking the community’s private golf course. The top floor paves grand walkways in every direction, creating small balconies overlooking the estate's massive floorplan.

The master bedroom alone stretches nearly 400 square feet, not including his-and-hers walk-in closets and water rooms with built-in bidets. Moving from top to bottom floor, the lowest level includes a spa, family room and regal home movie theater.