Arizona luxury real estate: Check out Scottsdale’s sun-soaked, desert-set mansions

Phoenix, Arizona is one of the United States’ fastest-growing cities for its fair weather, incredible scenery and state-of-the-art golfing but the Valley of the Sun’s luxury real estate market might be the biggest seller.

FOX Business’ "Mansion Global" took a look inside two stunning multi-million-dollar Arizona estates and explored all the desert homes had to offer.

10224 E Relic Rock Rd., set inside a Scottsdale luxury community, has stellar mountain, city and sunset views. The 8,766 square foot property just saw a massive $300,000 price reduction, now listed for $4.95 million.

The five-bed, seven-bath house was modeled with old-world finishes and designed to have a warm, homey feel. The kitchen features a massive unfinished wood island and a rustic sitting area fit with a fireplace.

FLORIDA'S MULTI-MILLION-DOLLAR LUXURY REAL ESTATE MARKET: A LOOK INSIDE THE LISTINGS

The master suite takes up an entire wing of the house, featuring an attached bathroom with a large soaking tub overlooking Arizona’s mountainous scenery. Other incredible views can be enjoyed from some of the house’s various outdoor spaces including television-fitted terraces and a pool deck with an infinity pool and hot tub.

The space also features a walk-in wine cellar, a gym and a cinema room. The estate’s community holds about 2,000 houses and six golf courses which listing agent Jeff Zieky considered some of the best in the city.

"Everything that we’re talking about is first class," Zieky said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

37200 N Cave Creek Rd., the second luxury Scottsdale space, stretches 9,567 square feet directly on top of a golf course in its own community. The four-bed, five-bath, modern-sleek home is currently listed for $6,995,500.

The home features sky-high spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows upon entering. The kitchen models a polar express quartzite island and automatic pocket sliding doors to accommodate indoor-outdoor entertaining.

On the eastern-facing wing, a web of bedrooms and offices look onto wide views of the golf course. The master suite, expanding across the second floor, is decorated with modern light fixtures, bathroom accents and roaring fireplaces.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

And if the golf course surrounding the property wasn’t enough, the multi-million-dollar estate comes with an indoor golf simulator set adjacent to a silver-stone bar. The outdoor deck includes an infinity pool and enough space to host a party of any scale.