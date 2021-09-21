Florida’s multi-million-dollar luxury real estate market: A look inside the listings

Real estate has been on a roll as the grand exodus from America’s big cities continue, and Florida’s inventory of lavish luxury homes does not disappoint buyers looking for a little something extra.

FOX Business’ "Mansion Global" explored two massive Miami-neighboring estates during its Tuesday night premiere, giving an inside look at all the abodes had to offer.

Bal Harbour, an already desirable destination for luxury real estate, is home to the 12,879 square foot Villa Magnolia estate – currently on the market for $35 million. The mega-mansion sits on a 221-foot wide waterfront on Biscayne Bay and features a temperature-controlled 850-bottle wine room, a movie theater and massive kitchen with a built-in 750-gallon aquarium.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ESTATE SELLS FOR $33.9 MILLION, A 38% DISCOUNT, FROM ITS ORIGINAL ASK

The master suite which accounts for nearly half of the second-floor space includes Swarovski crystal-embellished shower doors and a private infinity swimming pool on the balcony which waterfalls down into the second infinity pool on ground level.

Villa Magnolia’s Neoclassical style begins with 40-foot ceilings in the rotunda foyer fitted with curved marble and branches off into 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms throughout the entire property.

Just south of Miami in Coral Gables, the lush Casa Arboles estate sits on 2.87 wooded acres and is hitting the market for $14.9 million. The 13,827 square foot private compound is fit with amenities like a library, movie theater, game room, gym and an elevator, as well as 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The mansion which was recently remodeled in 2020 was named after the 88 oak trees on the property. Co-listing agent Jill Eber described the home as "truly spectacular" and the address as "prestigious."

The estate’s outdoor expanse gives a resort-like feel with a tennis and basketball court and a massive saltwater swimming pool with a hot tub surrounded by a limestone pool deck.

The Mediterranean-style home features intense greenery on its façade while sporting what seems to be an endless web of bright and airy rooms once inside showing cathedral ceilings and intricate millwork details. The great room alone expands 1,000 square feet, separate from the two private guest suites.