Man tells story of how Olive Garden interview went ‘horribly wrong’ in viral video

A man looking for a job at Olive Garden has gone viral after revealing how his job interview at the Italian restaurant chain went "horribly wrong."

Indiana-based content creator @thebbldeluxe detailed his interview experience on TikTok and claimed he was sitting inside the establishment for several hours before a worker asked if he was being helped.

"I went on an interview at Olive Garden and this is how it f---ing went. It went horrible," the man said in the video. "They sat me in a room and said we will be with you shortly. I was in that b--- for three hours before someone even spoke to me."

After being approached by a staff member, the man claimed he was not asked any questions pertinent to the job. The woman jotted down some notes on a piece of paper and said they would call him. However, he did not provide his phone number beforehand.

"How the f—you gonna call me and you don’t even got [sic] my phone number. You didn’t even know I had an interview," the man said.

He recalled that when he came through the door, the front desk was unaware that he had a job interview scheduled despite sending text messages and emails before his arrival.

The man was later told the position was full and to talk to the manager about other job openings.

"If it ain’t [sic] open then why is it on the website that you all hire for this position. It don’t make sense," he said.

Allegedly, the hiring manager and other staff also walked past the man multiple times without asking if he needed help. The man also claimed that one female worker only approached him once she realized he was recording.

"She walked up and said, ‘Are you being helped, sir.’ B---- you know I wasn’t being helped," he added.

Many TikTok users rallied to the man’s defense and said he was lucky not to have been hired.

"Trust me. You dodged a bullet. You do NOT want to work at OG. It’s one of the worst experiences I’ve had," one commenter said.

"You waited three hours?" another user asked. "I would’ve immediately hired you for patience, diligence and commitment."

Others questioned why the man had decided to wait so long and said they would have left the business hours earlier.

Olive Garden did not return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.