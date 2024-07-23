Stuart Varney: Kamala Harris' platform reads like the socialist playbook for Bernie Sanders

During his "My Take," Tuesday, "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney analyzed Kamala Harris' rise to become the Democratic Party's nominee, warning the key issues the vice president stands for are more progressive than President Biden.

STUART VARNEY: Politically, Kamala Harris has led a charmed life.

She has floated to the top, helped by connections, identity and California's one-party politics.

Allysia Finley in The Wall Street Journal calls it "another coronation for Kamala." So, what has she stood for on her ride to the top?

She's a classic California liberal. Her list of issues reads like the socialist playbook of Bernie Sanders.

Guaranteed income programs, rent controls, and taxpayer-funded public college for families making up to $125,000 a year.

Wait, there's more.

She supports "Medicare for All," and, in the 2019 debate, supported the abolition of private health insurance.

Essentially, she wants government control of all health care. She wants a ban on oil and gas fracking.

How's that going to play in Pennsylvania, where fracking is a $5 billion a year business?

How about mass migration? She says, "the root causes" are not border policy. Oh, no!

It's corruption, violence and poverty in developing countries, plus, of course, "lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience."

Support Israel? Not in public. She will not be there tomorrow when Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses Congress.

She's with the pro-Hamas brigade that will boycott.

America's principal ally in the Mideast will only get a private meeting with Harris.

No wonder The New York Times carries an article today, saying the "Harris economy could prove more progressive than Bidenomics."

Don't say we weren't warned.

