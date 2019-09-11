Lucasfilm Animation channeling the Force in new company logo

The Force is strong in the new logo.

George Lucas, the man responsible for bringing the world Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Darth Vader and the entire "Star Wars" film franchise, will be using what looks like a silhouette of a Clone Trooper helmet instead of the “O” in the new logo for his company Lucasfilm Animation, according to The Blast.

The company filed documents for the new logo which pays homage to one of the characters in the Star Wars franchise.

The 10 live-action films and one animated movie in the franchise, all which have helped build Lucasfilm Animation into a healthy entity, have grossed an impressive $4.5 billion in total box office revenue, according to Box Office Mojo.

Lucasfilm is taking the helmet for its new logo from the popular animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”

There's no word on when Disney will be revealing the new logo. However, last month at its D23 fan event, the media giant did preview the new trailer for their highly anticipated, “The Mandalorian,” a live-action series featuring a bounty hunter in the Star Wars universe which will be available on its new streaming service, Disney+, beginning on Nov. 12.