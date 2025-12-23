Logan Paul drops $5.3M on a Pokémon card, tells young investors to ditch the stock market

YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur Logan Paul revealed he paid $5.3 million for a single Pokémon card and said young people shouldn’t feel locked into traditional investing paths like the stock market or homeownership.

"I paid $5.3 million for this card," Paul, referring to the PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card, said Tuesday on "The Big Money Show."

Paul said that when he bought the PSA Grade 9 Pikachu Illustrator card in 2022, it became the most expensive Pokémon card ever sold, earning him a Guinness World Record. But Paul believes it’s a nontraditional investment he’ll make back when the card goes to auction in early 2026.

Paul rose to fame on YouTube alongside his brother Jake Paul and has since become a podcast host, a rising wrestling star in WWE and co-founder of the Prime energy drink brand with fellow YouTuber KSI. He is one of the most talked-about influencers in the world.

Paul argued that collectibles, such as Pokémon cards, have "outperformed" the stock market over the last two decades. With many young people noting they feel locked out of investing in things like real estate or the stock market, he said nontraditional assets could be their way in.

"If you have the money, don't be afraid to take a risk, especially if you're young," said Paul.

"There are ways to spend and invest your money in ways that might mean more to you than the traditional conservative investment like the stock market," he added, citing collectible cards, sports memorabilia and certain luxury goods.

Nontraditional assets have been growing in popularity among younger investors, with prices often driven by scarcity. Hermès Birkin and Kelly handbags, for example, have outperformed even gold in recent years, according to the New York Post.

Those luxury items rely on scarcity, with customers limited on how many they can purchase globally each year. That scarcity is what Paul said he’s hoping will drive value when his rare Pokémon card goes up for auction in February 2026.

"Being the rarest, most valuable card in the world, there’s only one of them," Paul said, noting it carries the highest possible PSA grade.

Paul, who wore the card around his neck in a $75,000 chain, would not give the value he was hoping to get at auction. He did caution that not all collectibles hold their value long term. Paul said investors need to be careful about what they buy, explaining that he focuses on acquiring "the best of the best" items with extremely limited supply.