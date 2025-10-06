AMD, OpenAI leaders celebrate major partnership to drive next wave of AI innovation

Markets are just starting to grapple with U.S.-based semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices' potentially industry-shaking partnership with OpenAI — and both companies' leaders are making the rounds as the future of artificial intelligence takes shape.

AMD CEO Lisa Su and OpenAI President Greg Brockman joined "The Claman Countdown" Monday to discuss the massive partnership in detail. As part of the agreement, AMD will use its graphics processing units (GPUs) to power OpenAI's next-generation AI systems. Su celebrated the deal, touting the "big day" for AMD.



"We're in a place where AI compute is kind of the foundation," Su said during the interview. "Everyone is looking to put more compute on board, and so partnering with OpenAI is the exact right opportunity."

TRUMP'S AI PLAN IS A BULWARK AGAINST THE RISING THREAT FROM CHINA

The AMD CEO also touted the expected revenue growth due to the groundbreaking partnership. "For each gigawatt, it's significant double-digit billions of revenue for AMD. And it's also an opportunity to accelerate AI compute for OpenAI. So it's a win-win all around."

During the second half of 2026, OpenAI will utilize 1 gigawatt of AMD's MI450 chips, the company's next flagship graphics processing unit. Over time, OpenAI is expected to use 6 gigawatts of the powerful GPUs. GPUs are significant computer components for training AI models, and with this investment, OpenAI is expected to continue ramping up efforts to make their systems faster and more efficient.

OPENAI BECOMES WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE PRIVATE COMPANY WITH $500B VALUATION: REPORT

Brockman shared similar enthusiasm for OpenAI's deal with AMD, expressing optimism about the problems humans would be able to solve with more powerful AI.

"I think there are problems that are outside of humanity's ability to conquer on our own," he told host Liz Claman. "What we want from AI is not just productivity increases for everyone, but we really want to be able to help solve problems that develop new technologies, solve diseases, be able to educate everyone in ways that would not be possible without amazing new tools."

Brockman was asked about the possibility of OpenAI having a 10% stake in AMD by the end of the deal. He emphasized that he was simply pleased to continue partnering with one of the world's biggest chip manufacturers.

TEXT WITH JESUS APP DRAWS THOUSANDS AS CREATOR SAYS AI CAN HELP PEOPLE EXPLORE SCRIPTURE

"I think that we're already actually sort of key stakeholders to what AMD is creating, right?" he said. "That we've been partnering on the software perspective. I think Lisa is doing an incredible job; this company would not be what it is without her. This deal would not have been possible without her leadership. But I think what we're just excited about is really continuing this compute partnership and bringing compute to where it needs to go."

AMD shares jumped more than 27% during midday trading, signaling an immediate impact in the technology corner of the markets.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business' Danielle Genovese contributed to this report.