Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Media
Published

Lifeguard sounds alarm over deadly rip currents, gives 'quick tip' to stay safe

American Lifeguard Association spox recommends swimming near rescue towers, using flotation device

close
American Lifeguard Association spokesperson Wyatt Werneth joins 'Varney & Co.' to warn about rip currents, provide beach safety tips and discuss the lifeguard shortage. video

Rip currents are the No. 1 problem on the beach, American Lifeguard Association spox warns

American Lifeguard Association spokesperson Wyatt Werneth joins 'Varney & Co.' to warn about rip currents, provide beach safety tips and discuss the lifeguard shortage.

As many Americans continue their Fourth of July festivities this weekend along our nation’s beaches and coastlines, lifeguards are reminding swimmers and land-goers alike of important, easy tips to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Rip currents, "that's our No. 1 problem on the beach," American Lifeguard Association spokesperson Wyatt Werneth said on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

"For you at home, it's most important that you swim in front of a lifeguard. Your chances of drowning in front of a lifeguard are 1 in 18 million. We're out here to make sure you have a safe day," the Panama City Beach-based lifeguard added.

Rip currents are the No. 1 weather-related killer in Florida, leading to more than 30 deaths in 2023 alone.

BEST CITIES IN THE U.S. TO CELEBRATE THE 4TH OF JULY

These hidden threats form when waves break near the shoreline, causing water to pile up and create a narrow, fast-flowing stream that swiftly carries swimmers away from shore, often catching them off guard.

Florida lifeguard looks over beach goers

American Lifeguard Association spokesperson Wyatt Werneth talked about the best beach safety tips on "Varney & Co." Wednesday. (Getty Images)

"If you're coming to the beach, and you sit down, and the water surges up alongside of you or on the other side, that's the rip. That deep water is coming all the way in," Werneth explained. "So you want to avoid getting into that channel. It's like a little ditch. You have a sandbar on each side. You want to stay away from that."

"But your best bet is [to] find a lifeguard, and swim in front of that lifeguard," he continued.

close
FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports on the water in Huntington, New York, to talk boat rentals ahead of the Fourth of July. video

There are boating lifestyles, budget points for anyone who wants to get on the water

FOX Business' Madison Alworth reports on the water in Huntington, New York, to talk boat rentals ahead of the Fourth of July.

Many inexperienced swimmers run into trouble by attempting to fight against the outgoing force of water instead of swimming parallel to the shoreline.

Most drownings along the state’s beaches are from out-of-state visitors who may not be well versed in the dangers of the ocean.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

close
A nationwide lifeguard shortage may mean less pools and beaches are open, this summer. video

Nationwide lifeguard shortage may cause hundreds of pools and beaches to close this summer

A nationwide lifeguard shortage may mean less pools and beaches are open, this summer.

Werneth highly recommended learning about the beach and water conditions before your visit and paying attention to the lifeguard tower flags and their color-coordinated meaning.

"We also want to recommend that people take a flotation device. We actually enacted a project here on the coast that we have, and we put these flotation devices up... where there aren't any lifeguards," he said. "Also, assign water watchers to look after the little ones."

READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

FOX Weather’s Andrew Wulfeck contributed to this report.