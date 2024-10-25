LARRY KUDLOW: Trump's re-election momentum continues to rise

Donald Trump – winning on policy, and now popularity. That's the subject of "The Riff."

Donald Trump's re-election momentum continues to rise. Today, the popular New York Post, which is the fourth-largest daily circulation newspaper in the U.S., wrote a sterling, across-the-board endorsement for Mr. Trump.

I should just note that we at FOX Business share common ownership with the Post. Please go and read the New York Post endorsement for yourself, but the key points were: a secure border; sensible immigration system; safer cities and support for law and order; a thriving, low-tax and low-regulation economy for all -- fueled by an energy policy that supports, not penalizes, industry and household; common-sense policies that restore the power of parents to choose what is best for their children on school choice, gender surgery, and trans athletes playing in female sports; and an America that's respected on the world stage -- feared by our enemies, and trusted by our allies.

The New York Post hit Kamala Harris hard as an "under-qualified political lightweight" who is trying to hide the full scale of her radical plans and remains very much a San Francisco progressive.

Elsewhere on the newspaper editorial front, today the left-wing Washington Post editorial board decided not to endorse this year, even though they endorsed Joe Biden four years ago.

And the equally liberal Los Angeles Times also decided not to endorse, after also having endorsed Joe Biden four years ago.

And, from vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's home state, the Minnesota Star Tribune snubbed their sitting governor by not endorsing the Democratic ticket. Yup, you guessed it. Four years ago, they were for Joe Biden.

It's kind of like the liberals on Wall Street or the left-wing Goldman Sachs economics department, who all once favored Biden and Kamala, now seeing the handwriting on the wall and running for the hills, in their Bentleys and their motorbikes and even their Citi bikes. Kind of like all those Democratic Senate candidates who are ignoring the "Hitler card" and praising Trump in their own ads.

Something very interesting is going on out there.

And finally, last night, we talked about how Trump's favorability ratings have improved to the highest point in his nine-year political career. Hat tip to the Wall Street Journal's James Freeman for touting Mr. Trump's popularity today.

In case you missed the numbers, the Gallup poll shows Trump is viewed favorably by 50% of U.S. adults, unfavorably by 48%. When he won in 2016, his favorables were only 36%.

And in the latest Journal poll, Mr. Trump's popularity edge was 52 to 48%. Whereas Kamala's popularity is underwater, with an unfavorable of 53% to a favorable of only 45%.

As I've said a hundred times, polls aren't votes.

But when you look at the swing in the polls toward Mr. Trump in popularity and policy, you know something's in the air.

And when you see all those frightened liberals running for the hills just as fast as their little bodies can take them, there's definitely political change in the air.

And that's "The Riff."

