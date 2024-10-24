Everyday Americans describe what Trump was like in person

Despite hitting the campaign trail hard this year, former President Donald Trump also made time to stop and talk with Americans ahead of the election.

Here is what they have to say about their interactions with the 45th president of the United States.

1. "He was incredibly kind and generous with his time"

Ahead of his New York rally in September, Trump stopped by crypto-themed bar PubKey where he became the first president to make a transaction using bitcoin. However, that wasn’t the only thing he was praised for. The local bar owner, Thomas Pacchia, described his "surreal" encounter with Trump, calling the Republican presidential candidate "incredibly kind."

"He wanted to make sure he saw everybody, bought some hamburgers," Pacchia continued. The bar owner said he was impressed by Trump’s stamina and that he was still "processing" the former president’s visit.

2. "So amazing"

It was a regular business day for The Trump Store owner Keyan Wilson but that all changed once UFC CEO and President Dana White walked in. Once White learned who owned the store in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, he turned over his phone to Wilson during a FaceTime call with Trump. The "conversation was so amazing," Wilson said as the moment was captured via TikTok.



"It was absolutely unreal for me. A dream come true for my family to just know that Trump knows exactly who we are and where we are and what we’re doing for him," she expressed.

3. "We don’t care what the media says…"

During a visit to Georgia, Trump stopped at a local Chick-Fil-A where he talked to the staff as well as customers. The exchange was caught in a variety of videos, where he took photos with customers and asked if everyone was having a good time. The former president ordered 30 milkshakes and some chicken and proceeded to hand them out. During the interaction, one woman can be heard telling Trump "we don’t care what the media says, we support you." Trump then hugged the woman, who added: "Tell my mom that I made it."

4. "He's a genuine man"

While Trump cooked and served fries to customers at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania, one woman said her short interaction with the former president was like "meeting a friend." Nayara Andrejczyk got quite a shock over the weekend after she saw who was serving customers at the fast food restaurant's drive-thru.

"He [Trump] looked us in the eye. The way he communicated with us, the way he greeted my children in the back seat. It was incredible. My kids were [saying] I can’t believe I shook Donald Trump’s hand," she said. "I’m not going to wash my hands for the next couple of days. He was very genuine. He’s a genuine man."

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard and Yael Halon contributed to this report

