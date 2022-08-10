Larry Kudlow on Trump raid: Justice Department has failed to explain why it was absolutely necessary

More tonight on the FBI's outrageous and unprecedented raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago . Still, as of this reporting the Justice Department has failed to explain why the FBI raid was absolutely necessary.

Why weren't these alleged document disputes settled in an out of court and out of raid negotiation? Why not continue the cooperation between President Trump and the National Archives that had yielded good results and where the discussions were continuing? Why the raid now? Why the raid at all? Why risk the political firestorm?

Ironically, given the Democratic Party strategy of doing everything possible to prevent Mr. Trump from running again for president, doesn't this outrageous FBI raid virtually guarantee that Mr. Trump will run again for president?

Anyhow, surely the vast majority of folks believe this to be an over the edge, off the cliff, usurpation of power play by the Merrick Garland Justice Department and this will backfire on the Biden Democrats big time. I may be wrong here, but I don't think so. Time will tell.

Former federal prosecutor Andrew McCarthy who will be here in a few moments believes that the Trump raid is not about classified documents or the National Archives, but is really about Biden administration attempts to tying President Trump to the January 6 capitol riot with some sort of conspiracy or sedition charge that would disqualify him from running again.

There are rumors that Merrick Garland has already empaneled a grand jury in order to indict Trump. Surely there were very few classified national security documents in Melania Trump's wardrobe.

President Trump himself has worried out loud that the FBI would plant evidence in the course of their search. There's no evidence of that yet, but then again, we don't have any evidence of anything the FBI did, or why they did it — just saying.

Apart from all these hypothetical thoughts, I want to repeat what I said last night. In recent weeks, former President Trump has made two significant and highly substantive policy speeches creating a predicate agenda for the Republican Party's victory in the November elections — tough on crime, backing cops, ending critical race theory in the schools, closing the border, conquering inflation, restoring energy independence, a strong military and a truly "America First" foreign policy.

The far-left Biden Democrats have overturned Trump economic policies that gave Americans the most prosperous economy in many generations. Trump is pledging to restore tax cuts, deregulation, the fossil fuel industry, rewarding success and a free economy.

Democrats don't like this, because it hits home, slamming their big government socialist agenda which has failed so badly.

I know inflation came in cooler in today's July report, but the fact is, high inflation is going to be a problem for a long time. I know the July jobs report last Friday beat expectations, but the reality is GDP decline in the first half of this year, alongside an 8-10% inflation rate. Real wages continue to fall and I'm glad gas prices have eased back to $4 a gallon, but they were barely $2 when Trump left office, while the economy was growing at nearly 6% and the inflation was under 2%.

That is why Mr. Trump's substantive policy agenda attack on the radical Democrats is hitting home. This is what the GOP leaders in the House and Senate should be doing much more of. In other words, former President Trump was trying to add some policy leadership to the cavalry and he is spot on.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the August 10, 2022, edition of "Kudlow."