LARRY KUDLOW: Trump is focused on the economy

Now, there's 28 days until the Iowa Caucus vote on January 15. Less than a month! The latest poll from CBS news/You-Gov shows Former President Trump with 58% of likely Iowa Republican Caucus-goers.

That puts him 36 points ahead of Governor DeSantis who is at 22% and 45 points ahead of Former Governor Nikki Haley who scores 13%. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Mr. Trump +32% in Iowa, conforming to the CBS poll. Now, as I've said a million times, polls are not votes, but a good poll is a good snapshot of voter-thinking and clearly Iowans are thinking Trump.

As I have opined before, one reason Mr. Trump is doing so well, is he's campaigning on issues. Lately, in campaign rallies in New Hampshire and Nevada, Mr. Trump is focused on the economy, maintaining his tax cuts, tough on inflation, tough on trade, tough on the border, "drill, baby, drill," and while overall inflation has come down.

Trump notes that food costs are up 20%, transportation and airfares up almost 30%, energy including electricity still up 25%, even Christmas trees up 10%, plus, he's tough on law and order, including the collapse of the Democratic run cities.

Quick note on Mr. Trump's vision for cities: In Nevada he said, "Those tents and graffiti will be removed. Slum areas will be demolished and rebuilt to the highest level of architectural elegance." This is from a former master builder himself and Mr. Trump has also said how he wants to restore Washington, D.C., which has become as bad as any of the bad cities across the country. The former president wants to restore Washington to its former grandeur. That's a great vision.

Here is a montage of his recent statements:

DONALD TRUMP: DURHAM, NH/SATURDAY "Not one thing has gotten better under Crooked Joe Biden. Under the Trump Administration, you were better off, your family was better off. I will never let the Trump tax cuts be taken away from you, and with your vote in this election, we will cut your taxes even further."

RENO, NV/SUNDAY: "On my first day back in the White House, I will terminate every open borders policy of the Biden administration"

CORALVILLE, IA/WEDNESDAY "I'll end Joe Biden's war on American energy and we will drill, baby, drill."

Meanwhile, a recent Fox News Poll regarding the Biden 's illegal immigration and open border problem: 79% want to increase border agents. 67% want to deport illegal immigrants. 54% want to build the wall.

Closing Joe Biden's open borders will be the last issue of the old year. At this point I do not believe it will be resolved. Joe Biden's left-wing will never buy a Trump tough border solution that includes the wall, "Remain in Mexico," a new Title 42 and thousands of new border agents.

The Republican solution to the problem is "catch and deport." The Democrats want "catch and release." Note that the Fox Poll shows 67% want to deport illegal immigrants. That is a policy Mr. Trump favors. He likens it to the Eisenhower Plan when President Ike had a team of strong generals who deported illegal immigrants already in the U.S. I don't know if the Iowa poll will turn into Iowa votes, but I do know that former President Trump is on message and in touch with the great majority of Americans. That's my riff.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the December 18, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."