LARRY KUDLOW: The GOP needs to be Trump-tough on the border

Finding 10 IEDs at the U.S.-Mexican border is yet another warning about the need to close that border. We don't know how they got there. Fortunately, they didn't go off and no one was killed or injured, but the fact remains, discussions in the U.S. Senate to close the border have really gone nowhere.

As Sen. James Lankford told us last night, "Nothing is on paper, and that's the ultimate test."

SEN. JAMES LANKFORD: So, none of it's true until it's actually written down and we can get a chance to be able to pass it around.

The Republican House has passed H.R. 2, which is essentially a restoration of Donald Trump's successful border closing policies. I'm sure the left-wing of the Democratic Party, which is 100% for open borders, will prevent anything that suggests a return to Trump policies, but a return to Trump border policies is exactly what should be negotiated, and Republicans should hang tough on this.

We must complete the wall. Whether or not Mexico likes it, we must restore the "Remain in Mexico" policy. I would also suggest that some derivative of Title 42 should be restored because of all the numerous health issues surrounding illegal immigration. It's not just COVID. It could be 100 different other viruses, and Lord knows what other illnesses. Title 42 was a big help in closing the border, just as a matter of health security for the United States.

So, you've got national security issues, economic security issues and health security issues all along the border, and then spreading deeply into the interior of the country. Aided and abetted by these sanctuary cities, and sanctuary states, again from the left-wing of the Democratic Party, and they're not going to give that up without a huge fight.

Drug trafficking, sex trafficking and IED trafficking — and who knows about terrorists entering the country left and right?

Data not only show eight, nine or 10 million illegals in the last three years, but illegal immigrants from over 150 countries around the world, and these are countries populated by many people who do not like us, and that's yet another reason the border has to be closed.

Border sovereignty is a complicated and multifaceted threat. The Bidens have overturned the Trump policies that were so effective. Just like the Bidens overturned the Trump Abraham Accords policies in the Middle East. Just as the Bidens overturned Trump's effective efforts to bankrupt Iran and render them almost powerless.

Just as Trump pursued a tough, tough China policy, and Russia and North Korea, and a virtual zero-inflation policy with strong growth and plenty of "drill, baby, drill" for economic growth and prosperity here at home. Biden's failure at the border is just typical of his failure across the board, and the GOP in these border negotiations should hold their Trumpian position and remain tough as nails. Wait a second — how about, hold their positions as tough as Trump?

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the December 15, 2023, edition of "Kudlow."