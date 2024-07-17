LARRY KUDLOW: This is the year of Republican unity and Democrat disintegration

I’ve been walking through the convention hall, going from place to place inside the perimeter, meeting up with tens and tens of wonderful people, shaking hands, taking selfies, thanking the many police and Secret Service for their service to this convention and to the country — and it’s been a wonderful experience.

Day three in Milwaukee, and the vibe is phenomenal. Better than Cleveland in 2016, better than Tampa in 2012. This is a unified convention. This is a unified Republican Party. I’ve been around a while and attended even more conventions and haven’t seen anything like it.

Usually, the Republicans are disjointed, bickering, feuding. Anybody who has covered those conventions or participated in them as delegates or volunteers will know what I mean. Here in Milwaukee, it’s completely different. It’s optimistic. It’s spiritual.

Some of it, of course, has to do with Donald Trump’s providential escape from an assassin’s bullet. Mr. Trump has been attending the convention in the visitor’s gallery, listening to the speakers. It is his Republican Party, but even before the dreadful event in Butler, Pa. — it was Mr. Trump’s Republican Party.

You could go back to 2016 when he first ran and got the nomination — the party was completely divided. Establishment Republicans were not for Trump, and they put up with him only grudgingly, even when he won the presidency. I recall in 2017 all the Republican opposition to his economic and border security policies by so many Republican senators, who outright opposed him. They were a real pain in the you-know-what.

Today, fortunately, that has all changed. There are still one or two GOP dissidents, but 99% of the Republicans are full-scale, full-throated Trumpians, and the convention speakers have been so effective in their support of Mr. Trump’s platform and his thinking. Take a listen to this woman from Brooklyn, N.Y., who was incredible at last night’s convention.

MADELINE BRAME: The Democratic Party that poor minorities have been loyal to for decades, including myself, alright? They betrayed us. They stabbed us in the back. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, who claimed to represent us, have abandoned us.

Take a listen to this mother from California who lost a child to the fentanyl epidemic.

ANNE FUNDNER: We have seen the highest number of fentanyl deaths during the Biden-Harris administration. We need President Trump back in office. We need a president who will seal the border, aggressively prosecute drug dealers and stop communist China from poisoning our children.

These and other "everyday Americans" who spoke at the convention were incredibly effective in spreading the message.

Then, Nikki Haley threw her support wholeheartedly to Mr. Trump . Gov. Sarah Sanders gave a beautiful speech. Other speakers like Ben Carson and Marco Rubio spoke brilliantly as well. Mr. Trump gave a quick economic interview, talking about beating inflation, lowering interest rates and taxes, bringing back manufacturing, drilling more, regulating less, unleashing crypto.

As I’ve noted before, it’s the growthiest platform in four decades since Ronald Reagan, and here’s the younger generation, in JD Vance, the vice presidential nominee.

Mr. Trump wants to bring a new generation of leaders to his Republican Party, and regarding Sen. Vance, there’s a fascinating story in the Wall Street Journal: "Musk turbocharges Silicon Valley support for Trump."

It’s all about big names in venture capital tech, like David Sacks, Marc Andreessen, and Peter Thiel — all pals of JD Vance, and all committing enormous financial support to Mr. Trump, including a huge contribution from Elon Musk — $45 million per month — to turbocharge the GOP early balloting, harvesting, training, volunteers and professionals in all the key states and key counties.

Musk and friends are going to stop Zuckerbucks. Silicon Valley is coming over to Trump and the markets love it — in the three Republican convention days, the Dow is up over 1,000 points. Not a coincidence. This year, unlike almost any other in memory, it is the Democrats in complete disarray, carping and sniping and almost defenestrating Joe Biden, sometimes behind his back anonymously, and sometimes publicly.

What are the Democrats going to do for four days? Sing Joe Biden’s praises? Really? I don’t think so. This is the year of Republican unity and Democrat disintegration — unity and optimism, yes, with a spiritual flavor, is a winning combination for the Grand Old Party.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the July 17, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."