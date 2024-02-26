LARRY KUDLOW: Pollsters and pundits beware that the Trump realignment is sneaking up on you

There’s an interesting thought out there regarding the 2024 election: the election year voting realignment that is going on that the liberal media does not understand.

A nifty piece by super-economist Larry Lindsay, taken from the database of the Federal Election Commission, or FEC, shows that contributors to Joe Biden were heavily skewed toward college professors, professional people, psychologists, social workers, scientists and writers.

93% of college professors gave to Biden . Just 7% gave to former President Donald Trump. Probably no surprise. Meanwhile, the biggest donors to President Trump were farmers, truckers, entrepreneurs, mechanics, and construction workers.

KEVIN O'LEARY CALLS OUT POTENTIAL SEIZURE OF TRUMP'S ASSETS: ‘WHAT HAPPENS IN VENEZUELA, NOT NEW YORK’

The biggest Biden corporate donors were employees of Google, Microsoft, IBM and Kaiser Permanente. The biggest Trump givers came from Walmart, FedEx and UPS.

This is the new America. This is populists versus elites. The rich versus the middle class. Biden got a lot more money from the rich than Trump ever got, but among donors giving less than $200, Trump beat Biden by a wide margin.

As Larry Lindsay put it, "The economic elites are Democrats and the working stiffs are Republicans." My apologies to my good friend Larry Lindsay for publicizing his latest newsletter content, but I felt it was just too good not to share. Larry, please don't be cross with me. We Larrys are in this together.

One reason I'm raising these points is there's too much second guessing about Trump clobbering Haley over the weekend in South Carolina.

People keep asking: can Trump win over independents? Can Trump win over Haley voters? I'm quite sure he'll do very well in both cases, but people are overlooking the fact that Mr. Trump's key policy issues – a middle-class affordable economy, closing the border, restoring law and order, peace through strength, respect abroad -- are leading to realignment, not just the old static polling between Republicans, Democrats and independents, but realignment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Because of Biden's repeated failures, and the woke extremism of progressives in general, Mr. Trump is not only winning over farmers, truckers, entrepreneurs, mechanics, and construction workers, but also Black Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans and add to that young people, who see Trump as the energetic disrupter of a current political system, maybe it’s a corrupt political system, that's just not working.

I call it "Trump tough." Draining the swamp and let's not forget Trump's fundamental optimism of making America first again, again. Pollsters and pundits beware: the Trump realignment is sneaking up on you.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow’s opening commentary on the February 26, 2024, edition of "Kudlow."